Death investigation underway in Gastonia, police say

Police are ruling a shooting in a Gastonia neighborhood as a death investigation at this time.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after a shooting in a west Gastonia neighborhood overnight, police said.

The Gastonia Police Department responded to the shooting call around 10:40 p.m. Thursday along Crescent Lane, near New Castle Road.

No word on how many people were injured or if there are any known suspects. Police are ruling the incident as a death investigation at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Gastonia Police for more information about what happened.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

