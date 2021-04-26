Death investigation underway after 5-month-old dies in Statesville

A search warrant for the residence was conducted and items were seized from the home, deputies report.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after a 5-month-old died on Sunday, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirms.

According to the sheriff's office, their officers received a call about a 5-month-old child in respiratory distress at a home on Old Mountain Road, north of Troutman.

When the responding deputies arrived on scene, Troutman Fire, and Iredell County EMS were already at the location. Deputies said the child was pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

Police report that persons of interest in the case were located and interviews were conducted. A search warrant for the residence was conducted and items were seized from the home, deputies report.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed later this week on the child, deputies confirmed.