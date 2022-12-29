x
CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte

No word on how the victim died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday.

MORE NEWS: Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say

No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more about what happened.

