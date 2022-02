WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD for more information.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting death in northeast Charlotte Saturday morning, officials said.

Medic confirmed it responded to an incident on Springview road around 1:50 a.m. One person was pronounced dead, according to Medic.

No other information was provided. WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD for more information.