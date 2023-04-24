Deck collapse in Ashe County leaves at least 9 people injured

The incident happened on Little Tree Road in Ashe County on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after suffering injuries when a deck collapsed.

The deck collapse happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday on Little Tree Road in Ashe County, south of West Jefferson. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and say at least nine people were transported to area hospitals.

Of the people involved, officials say two people were airlifted for further treatment and the others were transported to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the collapse has not been released at this time.

Ashe Medics, Ashe County Rescue Squad, Warrensville Volunteer Fire Rescue Department, Laurel Springs Volunteer Fire Department, West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Rescue Department, and the Ashe County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

WCNC Charlotte will release more information when it is available.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts