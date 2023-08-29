McMaster declares state of emergency in South Carolina ahead of impacts from Hurricane Idalia

With heavy wind and rain expected across the state, McMaster said he made the declaration "out of an abundance of caution."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina in anticipation of effects from Hurricane Idalia as it continues to strengthen in the Florida gulf.

With high winds and heavy rain expected across the state, McMaster said he made the declaration "out of an abundance of caution," saying the declaration allows all of the state's agencies to move more quickly, to move people and equipment, remove restrictions, if necessary, that slow things down.

We've seen a lot of these, of course, over the years, and we're thoroughly prepared, as usual," McMaster said. The S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) will be coordinating with all relevant state agencies to be prepared to respond to any requests for state assistance from local and county officials.

McMaster said while the state has to be prepared for high winds and high water, he does not anticipate issuing any evacuation orders or closing any state agencies. Any changes in school schedules are up to individual school districts.

"Please get your prescriptions, your papers, your pets ready to move," McMaster said, warning residents to expect to be out of power, "but all of the power companies, everyone is ready to respond very quickly."

In the event of any tornadoes, McMaster reminded people to get in the interior of their homes, in a basement or any safe place. "Do not try to play with the tornado, don't try to outrun it."

"Please don't drive into any water," McMaster warned. "We've had tragedies over the years with people going into water that was deeper than it looked ... we've had people drowned in vehicles that were stuck in the water."