Monroe Confederate monument comes into the spotlight during weekend protests

Saturday in Monroe, demonstrators gathered for the NAACP unity march. A statue near the courthouse in Monroe has been the latest to be protested.

MONROE, N.C. — There are several monumental changes coming to confederate symbols in the Charlotte area.

Following the death of George Floyd, many protesters are demanding monuments across the country to be taken down.

The march started at the Black's Presbyterian Church and stopped outside the courthouse where the monument that honors fallen Confederate soldiers stands.

Others also gathered in support of the Confederate monument. The march ended at Belk-Tonawanda Park.