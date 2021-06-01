Dozens in Charlotte gather in solidarity with Elizabeth City protestors over shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Protestors in Charlotte and five other cities in NC held rallies in solidarity with protestors in Elizabeth City, who have been holding protests every night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protests over the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. have gone on in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, since the incident happened in April.

The protests are now spilling into other cities across the state, including right here in Charlotte.

Protestors in Charlotte and five other cities in North Carolina held rallies in solidarity with protestors in Elizabeth City, who have been holding protests every night at 5 p.m.

“A warrant is not a license to kill, this is not bring him in dead or alive,” Steve Knight with Repairers of the Breach said. "We felt that we needed to stand in solidarity with them to let them know people across the state are with them.”

Brown was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to serve drug-related warrants. An independent autopsy released by the family found Brown was struck five times, including once in the back of the head while in his car.

HAPPENING NOW: a rally demanding justice for the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. is happening now at the government center in solidarity with ongoing protests in Elizabeth City. They are demanding transparency and full release of the body cam footage @wcnc pic.twitter.com/zfGnuBuugB — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) June 1, 2021

Though Brown was unarmed, his shooting was deemed justified by the district attorney who said he used his car as a deadly weapon, forcing officers to shoot. The bodycam footage showing what happened was originally held back.

"The district attorney can just decide, nope, we’re not going to let you see it, we’re not going to release it to the public," Knight said. "We’re not even going to show it to the family of the victim.”

It has since been released in part, and Brown’s family believes he was never threatening officers but trying to flee. Knight said it’s a prime example of why transparency is crucial.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

"We need to be able to see and judge for ourselves what is happening in these cases,” Knight said.

A new North Carolina senate bill, Senate Bill 300, is seemingly a step toward that. It would amend the North Carolina body cam law to require immediate family or a personal representative to be shown unredacted bodycam footage that depicts death or serious injury within five days if requested. Law enforcement agencies could still ask a judge for permission to redact confidential or sensitive information.

Knight said it doesn’t go far enough.

"One of the key things we’re calling for is making these body cam videos available to just to the families but also to the public,” Knight said.

The bill has passed the Senate and is now under consideration in the House.