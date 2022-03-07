Demonstrators not in patriotic spirit following overturn of Roe V. Wade

Over a hundred people protest in support of abortion rights, this 4th of July holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While most families are celebrating Independence Day, some people are taking a stand this holiday to fight for women’s reproductive rights.

Hundreds of people marched in uptown Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park, Sunday. The group protesting the supreme court ruling of Roe v Wade. It is now up to individual states to determine the abortion laws for their citizens.

Hannah Dyer organized the march, her second in recent weeks.

“It feels a little silly to celebrate a holiday that stands for independence and freedom when the majority of our country isn’t independent or free,” she said.

North Carolina Senator, District 41 Natasha Marcus, addressed the crowds.

“In a time when any other industrialized country is moving towards more rights for its citizens, the United States of America, once known for its liberty, land of the free…now going backward,” said Marcus.

A wave of green bandanas, clothing, and body paint filled the park. Green is the universal color for abortion rights. It's a decision some demonstrators said should be left to the woman to make not the government.

“During my pregnancy, I found out that my son actually had a heart defect at the 20-week anatomy scan," said Dyer. "It was something that I made the choice to continue with my pregnancy.”

This was Taylor Gadsden, a south Charlotte resident's first abortion rights march. Dressed in her symbolic green she hopes to make a difference.

“Sometimes there are situations that do not permit a safe home for a child and I don’t think that the people that are in charge think about things like that,” said Gadsden.

People in the crowds held signs like "No uterus no opinion" and "Women's rights are human rights"

“We are angry we are worried, and we will not shut up because this is about basic rights to privacy and being able to control our own bodies,” shouts Marcus through the microphone.

For others, the supreme court decision is a victory. Although North Carolina is currently a safe haven for abortions Republican lawmakers are looking to change that and pushing to re-instate the 20-week abortion ban.

“North Carolinians can rest assured that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that current restrictions on the books will be enforced," House Speaker Tim Moore said in a statement. "North Carolinians can also expect pro-life protections to be a top priority of the legislature when we return to our normal legislative session in January.”

There is a court order in place that blocks the 20-week abortion ban in North Carolina. The state’s department of justice will be reviewing that order.

Meanwhile, Marcus and other democrats are pushing back.

“Support Senate Bill 888," Marcus shouts to the crowd. "because we need to codify the protections of roe vs wade…”

A law that would block any state from interfering with a pregnant person’s right to an abortion

“The republic party has already told us that they would pass a ban now if they could, but they can’t pass one now because we have a Democratic governor who would veto that,” explained Marcus. “And we have enough democrats including myself in the general assembly to uphold that veto.”

Governor Roy Cooper has made it clear that he supports women to make their own medical decisions.

In a recent interview, Cooper said he is looking at using executive orders to protect women’s reproductive freedom and wants to make sure they have safe access to facilities in the state.

“We have a law in place that requires that law enforcement help people who are trying to get to clinics so that they cannot be obstructed by someone,” said Cooper. “We are going to work with the federal government to help provide access and support for women.”