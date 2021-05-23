Denton police: Two young children, 1 adult killed in crash that shut down Highway 380

One lane of traffic had reopened in each direction by 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

DENTON, Texas — Updated at 11:15 a.m. Monday with the identities of the victims and additional details from police. Police originally identified the young victims as a 5-year-old and 1-year-old, but the children were 4 years old and 5 months old, respectively, records show.

Multiple people were killed in a crash that completely shut down Highway 380 in Denton for about three hours, police said Sunday afternoon.

At least three people were killed in the crash. Two of the victims were young children: one was a 5-month-old baby, the other a 4-year-old girl, according to police. Officials later identified the deceased as Karoline Satterfield and Kimberlyn Satterfield, respectively.

The other victim was an adult who was found dead at the crash scene. She was later identified as 31-year-old Jordan Dodson.

Two other adults are also in critical condition, police said. A fourth adult is stable.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Rockhill Road, according to police. Denton police and fire crews responded to the crash site.

Denton police said the crash involved two cars that hit each other head-on. Both vehicles were seriously damaged, officials said. The two children were in one of those cars. Two adults in the car were injured as well.

Two adults were in the other car, one of whom was Dodson. The other adult was hurt in the crash, police said. Two separate cars were also involved, but the people inside those cars were not hurt.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy, and we ask that the community keep everyone involved in their thoughts as well," Denton police said in a news release.

The highway was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon as authorities processed the scene. Other agencies responded to help with traffic control, according to police.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the crash.