The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of 34-year old Jemarcus McIlwaine, an inmate at Jail Central.

According to deputies, McIlwaine was transported to a local hospital on Thursday where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation continues as the medical examiner determines the cause of death.

Stay with NBC Charlotte as we update this developing story.

