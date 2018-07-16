IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials are working to keep boaters safe on Lake Norman. On Sunday, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office offered a free "Boater Safety Checkpoint" program to help local boaters stay safe.

Deputies checked people's boats and lifesaving devices, as well as child floatation vests and equipments, all to make sure everything complies with boating regulations.

"When something bad starts happening, it can go down quick," said Iredell County Sheriff's Office lake patrol deputy Chip Bednarick. "If you're not prepared, you can't get your hands on a life jacket or help someone else."

