ROCK HILL, S.C. — Deputies responded to a SWAT situation in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office tweeted about the incident on Brownstone Rd. and Finley Rd. around 3:30 p.m.

Around 5:45 p.m., NBC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson tweeted the incident was over, and no one was found in the house.

Police later confirmed they were searching for a suspect wanted for shooting a man on Jefferson Ave. around 1 p.m. The 49-year-old victim was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

