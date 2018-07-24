ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies said a double shooting in Rowan County on Tuesday was a murder-suicide.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 730 Jackson Road in Salisbury. Upon arrival, deputies found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a locked two-story home.

Detectives said both victims died from gunshot wounds and had been dead for several hours. The victims were identified as April and Raymond Anglin.

Investigators said the case would be closed as the murder of April and the suicide of Raymond.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC