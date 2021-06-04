Deputies searching for missing Lincoln County man

The missing man told the reporting party that he was going to return items to a store in Lincolnton but never returned home.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Lincoln County man.

Travis Michael Reilly's friend told officers he was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on April 1 when he left a home in the 6400 block of West NC 27 Highway in Vale. He told the reporting party that he was going to return items to a store in Lincolnton but never returned home, deputies said.

Travis Michael Reilly, 39, is a white male. He is 5', 6" inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blondish brown hair and green eyes. Reilly was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage baseball cap. He left in a white in color 2003 Ford Ranger truck with a North Carolina license plate of RBT-2421.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Travis Michael Reilly is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.