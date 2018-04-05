Lincolnton, NC – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing 47-year-old man.

According to deputies, John Garnett Ross, 47, of Ritchfield Drive, Lincolnton, NC was last seen leaving a residence on May 3 at around 9:30 a.m. to go pay his rent. He could possibly be in the Maiden or Newton area of Catawba County, deputies report.

Ross is described as 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds with black receding hair, a goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen driving his 2000 gold in color Chevrolet Prism 4-door with North Carolina license plate FBV-6400

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

© 2018 WCNC