Deputies searching for missing woman last seen at Iredell Memorial Hospital

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.
Officials said Evelyn Edmisten Funderburk was last seen in the early morning hours at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
According to reports, Funderburk and her car, a 2013 Kia Optima, Silver in color, North Carolina Registration Plate XVF-8684, was seen on Highway 3 in the area of Kistler Farm Road near Mooresville headed north.
Funderburk was last seen wearing a tan corduroy jacket, tan pants, and a large reddish colored hat. She is in the early stages of dementia according to her family.
If see Evelyn Edminsten Funderburk, please call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or call 911.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.