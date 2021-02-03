Deputies searching for missing woman last seen at Iredell Memorial Hospital

Evelyn Edmisten Funderburk is in the early stages of dementia according to her family.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

Officials said Evelyn Edmisten Funderburk was last seen in the early morning hours at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

According to reports, Funderburk and her car, a 2013 Kia Optima, Silver in color, North Carolina Registration Plate XVF-8684, was seen on Highway 3 in the area of Kistler Farm Road near Mooresville headed north.

Funderburk was last seen wearing a tan corduroy jacket, tan pants, and a large reddish colored hat. She is in the early stages of dementia according to her family.

If see Evelyn Edminsten Funderburk, please call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or call 911.