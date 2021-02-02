Deputies searching for woman who's been missing for about 2 weeks in Lincoln County

The husband of 29-year-old Brittany Chantais Orgeron told officials on Feb. 1 that the last time he had seen his wife was about two weeks ago.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks.

According to deputies, the husband of 29-year-old Brittany Chantais Orgeron told officials on Feb. 1 that the last time he had seen his wife was about two weeks ago.

He told authorities that he had spoken to her several times during that period but did not know where she was located.

Deputies said Orgeron is described as a white female, five feet tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a number of tattoos. She has been entered NCIC as missing.

Anyone that has information on where Orgeron may be is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.