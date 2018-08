CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A deputy was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland County Tuesday night.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, one of its deputies was shot along U.S. 74 at Bethlehem Road.

The deputy was airlifted to CMC Main.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the incident.

