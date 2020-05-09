The situation began with a domestic situation between a husband and wife, officers say.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man who Lexington County deputies say shot one of their officers following a domestic incident has been taken into custody.

Officers announced just before 4 a.m. that the man had been removed from the home, after over seven hours since the situation began.

Law enforcement responded to an area near the Manchester Park subdivision around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. That's in an area off Old Barnwell Road.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, three officers responded to a home on a call that a domestic situation was in progress involving a husband and wife. The wife was able to get out of the home and call 9-1-1.

At some point shortly after the officers arrived, deputies say the husband fired a shot that hit one of the officers in the upper body.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and later released released from the hospital. He is back with his family.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home as officers continued to try and make contact with him.

Deputies told people in that area to stay inside as officers from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) worked to negotiate with the man.

#BREAKING: Large first responder presence in and near Manchester Park subdivision after one deputy was shot. Neighbors should stay inside as we work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man. pic.twitter.com/lmi8l4HrM4 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 5, 2020