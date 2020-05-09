Neighbors should stay inside as law enforcement work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County deputy has been shot and officers say they are in a standoff and negotiation with the suspect.

Law enforcement responded to an area near the Manchester Park subdivision late Satuday afternoon. That's in an area off Old Barnwell Road.

According to the Lexington Sheriff's Department, the deputy was wounded and there is a barricaded man law enforcement is trying to negotiate with. There is a large first responder presence in and near the subdivision.

Officers say the deputy was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The department says the injury is not life-threatening.

Neighbors should stay inside as law enforcement work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man.

This is a breaking news update and WLTX will have more as soon as it's available.

#BREAKING: Large first responder presence in and near Manchester Park subdivision after one deputy was shot. Neighbors should stay inside as we work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man. pic.twitter.com/lmi8l4HrM4 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 5, 2020