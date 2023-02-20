Deputy struck by car after two women were fighting on highway, Lincoln County Sheriff says

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested after investigators say she struck a deputy who saw her fighting with another woman on the highway.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was driving on Highway 73 in Denver when he saw two women fighting in the middle of the road.

During the altercation, one of the women got into a car and drove off, striking the deputy in the process. The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"She got it cranked and took off backwards and then came directly towards him, said Bill Beam, Lincoln County Sheriff. "He's got some severe lacerations from that in the top of his head."

After the incident, the suspect was found at a home in Charlotte and arrested. She was brought back to Lincoln County where she is being interviewed about the incident by investigators.

Beam said the sheriff's office plans to charge the woman with attempted murder.

This case is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

