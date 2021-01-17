York County community honors Detective Mike Doty, three years after his death

Saturday, members of the York County Sheriff's Office marched in his honor.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday marks three years since the death of York County Detective Mike Doty. Doty was shot in the line of duty during a shootout with a suspect in 2018.

Detectives had responded to a domestic violence call just outside of the city of York around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Officials said the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was allegedly “actively assaulting a female at the home” when they received the 911 call.

McCall fled on foot by the time officers arrived, leading to a massive manhunt. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect fired shots at officers then managed to evade authorities until around 3:30 a.m., when he fired shots again. Between the two incidents, four law enforcement officers were shot.

The four officers were Sergeant Randy Clinton, Sergeant Buddy Brown, Detective Mike Doty, and Officer Kyle Cummings.

Doty died due to his injuries on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Three years later, members of the York County community strive to keep his memory alive and honor his life.

Saturday -- Jan. 16, 2021 -- members of the York County Sheriff's Office marched in his honor. It's the second year officers have done the march. Officers marched from where Doty was shot to the York County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

The march spanned 8.09 miles and started at 8:09 a.m. on Saturday. Those details on their own also serve to honor Doty, whose badge number was 809.