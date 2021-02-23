x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Local News

Detectives searching for missing Lincolnton woman

Deputies said 54-year-old Rhonda Boyles Crump was last seen leaving her home with a man in a green vehicle on Feb. 20.
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been reported as missing.

Deputies said 54-year-old Rhonda Boyles Crump was last seen leaving her home with a man in a green vehicle on Feb. 20 and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing black boots, jeans and a jacket with a fur-covered hood.

She is described as 5' 4" inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.