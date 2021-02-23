Detectives searching for missing Lincolnton woman

Deputies said 54-year-old Rhonda Boyles Crump was last seen leaving her home with a man in a green vehicle on Feb. 20.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been reported as missing.

Deputies said 54-year-old Rhonda Boyles Crump was last seen leaving her home with a man in a green vehicle on Feb. 20 and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing black boots, jeans and a jacket with a fur-covered hood.

She is described as 5' 4" inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.