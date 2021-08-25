Detectives searching for missing Lincoln County teen

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Otto Reynolds Road in reference to a missing teenager.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teen, Jonathan Merchant. The 17-year-old was last seen by his mother on Aug. 13, when she dropped him off at a friend's home for a week-long trip to the beach.

That same day, deputies were dispatched to a home on Otto Reynolds Road in reference to a missing teenager.

Deputies learned when Merchant and his friend returned home from the beach, Merchant did not want to go home and was dropped off at a Lincolnton convenience store. His mother was told he left the convenience store in a black car.

He is described as a white male, five feet and eight inches tall, and weighs roughly 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-735-8202, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

