DHEC issues wildfire smoke alert for SC residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wildfires burning across parts of central and western Canada and the western United States are a health effects for South Carolina residents the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced.

Smoke from these fires, which is expected to drift back into the state beginning Wednesday evening, can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases. Health and visibility impacts from the smoke could be experienced in all regions of the state.

The most significant effects should occur Wednesday night and Thursday, with impacts lingering into at least Thursday night.

DHEC recommends individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke.

Keep windows and doors closed. If running an air conditioner, keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.