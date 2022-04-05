Diaper Bank of North Carolina expanding with Charlotte facility

The Greater Charlotte diaper bank will distribute baby essentials like formula and diapers, as well as period products and other sanitary items for families in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents who need help getting products for their young children could soon be getting some help as the Diaper Bank of North Carolina announced it will open a branch for the Charlotte area.

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina said it will partner with organizations based in the Charlotte region to distribute diapers, formula and other baby essentials. The new branch is expected to open by the end of April.

In addition to baby essentials, the Diaper Bank of North Carolina collects and distributes period products and adult incontinence supplies to people statewide. Currently, the group has existing branches in the Research Triangle, Triad and Lower Cape Fear areas.

"The opening of the Greater Charlotte branch is the culmination of several years of planning and preparation," Michelle Old, founder of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, said. "We are excited to move toward our vision of addressing personal hygiene needs across the state.

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina has operated in the Charlotte area since July 2021, distributing hygiene products to Mecklenburg and surrounding counties. The new Charlotte facility will give the organization is a permanent presence in the Charlotte region to increase support for neighbors in need.

According to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, one out of every four individuals reports difficulty accessing adequate period products. Many families also struggle to afford adult incontinence products and baby essentials that aren't covered by any government safety net programs, like SNAP (food stamps) and WIC.

Smart Start of Mecklenburg County and The Archer Foundation teamed up to secure the new facility and fund operations and staff for the first 18 months.

"Bringing a diaper bank to the greater Charlotte community has been a labor of love for us at Smart Start," CEO Jake House said. "This valuable resource will have a demonstrable impact on the community and the families we serve."