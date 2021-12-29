I got my NC Cash check! How to get yours & cash in on the $919 million in NC coffers

There is $919 million in unclaimed cash and property in NC coffers. Checking your name and getting your cash is free!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The week before Christmas, I told folks about the $919 million in unclaimed cash in North Carolina coffers. I also said I found my own name on the list. Guess what?!?!? I already got my check in the mail! So, how's about starting the new year with money?

“People can go there and look up their name, there's no charge to look up their name and no charge to claim the money,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

It's free and it's easy to find out if you have unclaimed cash. You simply type in your name. To narrow down the search, you can put in your city and zip code.



If you have cash, you will be asked for your social security number to confirm who you are. Oh, and it's not just cash you could have.

“In the unlikely event they're looking for baby teeth, silver teeth, gold teeth, I'm looking for a lower right partial myself, you might also find that in NCCash.com because anytime there's an abandoned lockbox at a bank in North Carolina, they have to send all the contents to the NC Treasurer's office. In those boxes, could have life insurance policies and all kinds of other valuables,” said Folwell.

Every state has a free unclaimed cash search. So, if you've lived in other places, it's worth checking. Here's my only warning: DON’T Google unclaimed and cash, because there are third-party companies who will help you find your cash -- for a fee.