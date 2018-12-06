CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina wildlife officials say fox sightings are on the rise, and homeowners are concerned.

Several pictures and videos have surfaced in Charlotte in recent weeks, showing foxes roaming around neighborhoods like Dilworth, Myers Park and SouthPark.

It’s the height of the kit-rearing season and young foxes are exploring their surroundings for the first time.

They usually aren’t dangerous to humans but at the same time, it’s best to keep your distance.

“We need to keep our wild things, wild,” Director of Discover Place Nature Marvin Bouknight said.

A video posted on Reddit last month showed a fox nosing around the front porch of a home in Dilworth.

The audio from the fox is a high-pitched screech.

“Usually that’s communication with kits, communication with mates, or communication with other foxes that could be a territorial cry,” Bouknight said.

While foxes typically aren’t dangerous, they can carry disease.

“They can carry sarcoptic mange, parvo virus, distemper and rabies,” Bouknight said. “But it’s usually not an issue.”

Images of a baby red fox taken in Dilworth had several people showing their concern in the comments section. They said the foxes looked rabid or mangy.

“That’s a typical summer fox right there,” Bouknight said.

Instead of judging the health of a fox by its looks, Bouknight said to observe its behavior.

“Make sure they’re not kind of walking around confused, kind of stiff-legged, or salivating,” Bouknight said.

The best way to keep a fox from making its home near your home? Eliminate any potential sources of food.

“Like trash, bird feed, and don’t feed your dogs outside,” Bouknight said.

As for your dogs and other pets, foxes only a pose a threat for small dogs or cats. A fully grown red fox weighs between seven and 14 pounds.

© 2018 WCNC