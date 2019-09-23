CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors woke up to find busted car windows and shattered glass.

Dilworth residents are on high-alert hoping to track down the person they say shot at at least a dozen parked cars overnight shattering the glass windows.

The car vandalism was reported along Charlotte Drive, Ledgefield Drive, and Sarah Marks Avenue. Neighbors woke up to find their car windows had been smashed and plenty of damage left behind.

One neighbor’s home surveillance video even caught a glimpse of the suspect as they drove through the neighborhood shooting at the parked cars. WCNC spoke to one neighbor who did not want to be identified but said two of her cars were damaged.

“The good thing is we got comprehensive insurance so it won’t cost us to have to get the windows fixed,” she said.

But the worry now is that the suspected vandal could strike again. Neighbors say this isn’t the first time this type of car vandalism has been reported in the neighborhood.

“It’s happened before," one neighbor said. "Usually on a Saturday night, sometimes two Saturdays in a row."

Other crimes, including several car break-ins, have also been recently reported in the Dilworth area, but some neighbors feel a crime like vandalism is a concern because it’s even more serious.

“Hopefully they’ll see all the damage that they’ve done in the daytime and they won’t do it again,” one neighbor said.

CMPD says so far no arrests have been made, but this is still an active investigation.

