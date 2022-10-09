'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work

Owner Matt Wohlfarth said his restaurant has already been hit hard with the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area.

Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently.

“As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain challenges weren’t enough, now this,” said Wohlfarth.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said the project will improve the storm drainage, drinking water, and wastewater infrastructure for the city.

However, it is creating some issues for the restaurant.

“Well, it’s tough to get in and out primarily,” said Wohlfarth. “There’s a lot of pedestrian traffic that we rely on for lunch and game days. That just can’t happen when the roads are completely shut off.”

That’s not his only concern. He said although the pedestrian crossing is closed on South McDowell Street, it’s not stopping folks from unsafely making their way across.

“They walk out in the middle of the intersection, and they get caught and they get stuck walking onto oncoming traffic,” he said.

Stormwater Services said the pedestrian detour to reach Dilworth Grille is to walk down to Baxter Street and get across. Wohlfarth requested a midpoint crossway, so his restaurant can also have full access to the parking deck he pays $1,500 dollars per month for.

“You see where that orange crane is right there,” he explained. “If that was a crosswalk we’d be golden.”

That’s the reason behind the large sign he added outside his business, which reads “Tell the city McDowell Street should not be a storage lot.”

Stormwater Services provided this statement to WCNC Charlotte:

We recognize construction is disruptive and appreciate the public’s patience as we make improvements to benefit our community now and for decades to come.

As business picks up with football season, Wohlfarth said he just hopes for a better solution.

“We need better access to our parking area and better access for foot traffic,” he said.

The agency said it is monitoring the contractor’s schedule and construction is anticipated to continue through early 2023.