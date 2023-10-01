Person riding dirt bike killed after crash, Concord police say

The driver of a car was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department said officers investigated a deadly crash that unfolded Saturday evening.

Police said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. along Winecoff School Road. The driver of an unregistered dirt bike was driving south on the road from Highway 29A when a driver in a Toyota Corolla, traveling north, made a left turn onto Shady Lane Avenue at the same time.

Both vehicles collided, and the motorcyclist died at the scene. Concord Police identified him as 30-year-old Joshua Maurice Randolph. The department said he was wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver of the Corolla was identified as Karen Elaine Bargsley. She was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, and police said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

There were no other occupants or injuries involved.

