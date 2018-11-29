CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a 1995 sexual assault cold case.

Police report 52-year-old Christopher Lynn McNear was accused of attacking a 17-year-old as she was walking home from work on N. Tryon street back on July 14, 1995.

According to police, McNear, armed with a knife, grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her behind a business.

DNA evidence identified McNear as the suspect, police report. McNear has been charged with first degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, he is currently a registered sex offender.

