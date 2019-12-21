CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dog died and 12 people were displaced after an apartment fire in west Charlotte.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Kingspark Dr. at Kingspark Apartments.

Charlotte Fire said crews got the flames under control in about 15 minutes.

Investigators said the fire started because of combustible materials too close to a heat source.

The estimated property loss was $50,000.

The American Red Cross was helping 10 adults and two children with shelter and supplies.

