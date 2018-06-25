CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A South Charlotte family's pet is in the hospital after it was shot in their backyard in the same spot where the family spends most of the summer days.

While the Rosenberger family was on vacation at Disney World last week, they left their 11-year-old mutt Butter at home with a house sitter.

After a few days, they got a call from their housesitter.

"I was waiting for them to come off a ride and I got a text from the house sitter saying, 'hey can you call I think there's something wrong with butter.'"

Sari Rosenberger called and learned the dog was bleeding and was lying helplessly on the ground in their backyard.

A veterinarian came to the home and took the pet to the hospital to run more tests. That's when the vet discovered something on the x-rays.

"I got a call a few hours later from the doctor," Rosenberger says. "She said, 'I've been doing this a long time you're never going to believe what I'm about to tell you."

Butter had been shot. A bullet was lodged in the dog's upper shoulder and neck.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that could happen," Rosenberger said.

Her husband agrees.

"It really could have been us," Adam Rosenberger said. "If we had not been on vacation that week with school out, we easily could have been back here playing and swimming."

The family is now trying to figure out if someone was firing guns in the wooded area behind their home and inadvertently hit their dog, or if something more sinister happened.

"The thought of someone walking in, and looking at her sweet old face, I can't even..." Sari Rosenberger trailed off.

"That's my number one fear: what if it's our daughter next time, or a friend or myself," Adam Rosenberger says. "That's really a scary, scary thought."

For several days, Butter was paralyzed. But Monday, when the family visited her in the hospital, they received good news: the dog's leg started showing signs of movement.

They're unsure if she will regain use of the leg, but they are hopeful she will be able to come home from the hospital this week.

Sari Rosenberger is not confident whoever shot their dog will be caught, but is hoping what happened to their dog will serve as a warning for other families.

"If there's just a person out there who thinks they're gonna do something like this, or even back in the woods shooting a gun off thinking 'who would I hurt?,' maybe they'll think twice about it."

