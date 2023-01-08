Dog abandoned at Charlotte airport by owner, rescue organization trying to find home

The organization said Baby Girl was left by a previous owner because she wouldn’t fit in the crate the owner brought for her.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rescue organization is hoping to find a permanent home for a dog after it was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas Airport last week.

FurBabies Animal Rescue said Baby Girl, a Beagle girl was rescued from the airport by an airline worker on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

We are raising funds to get Baby Girl, the little Beagle girl we rescued from the airport, pre-surgical bloodwork and a... Posted by FurBabies Animal Rescue on Thursday, January 5, 2023

They're hoping to get Baby Girl pre-surgical bloodwork and a dental as soon as possible. She is in desperate need and likely has some infection that needs to be taken care of.

If you are interested please email Rayne at FurBabiesAdopt@gmail.com and ask for an application.

