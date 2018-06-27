CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A dog who was shot in a south Charlotte backyard is back home!

Butter, an 11-year-old mutt, had been hospitalized after being shot last week.

Butter's family was on vacation at Disney Worst last week when the dog was shot. On Tuesday, the family told NBC Charlotte's Tanya Mendis that Butters is doing "much better."

The family added that Butters is even trying to walk without assistance.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did not say if a suspect has been identified in the shooting.

