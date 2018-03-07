INDIAN LAND, S.C. -- A lot of families are going on vacation this summer. But before you arrange what to do with your pets, we have a warning for you after a woman nearly lost her dog while out of town.

Megan Poppa paid to train and board her dog, Louie Pepper, at Elliott's K-9 Training Academy in South Carolina. She told NBC Charlotte Louie Pepper got dropped off April 14. On April 17, a man contacted Megan telling her he found Louie Pepper on the side of the road.

"That's my pride and joy being left out on the street," Megan told NBC Charlotte. "It was really scary because he could've died and the gentleman that called said he almost hit him."

"It was a bunch of emotions going on and I was half way across the country," she added.

So Megan told NBC Charlotte her dad went to meet the good Samaritan with her dog. Megan then texted the dog training facility owner.

"So I ended up texting her asking what was going on and she said her kids let the dog out," Megan said.

Elliott's K-9 Training Academy did refund Megan and sent us a statement in response to this incident saying:

"I can truly say it was an accident. I am very thankful that the same day it got out of the house it was found and safely reunited."

"Will you board your dog again?," asked NBC Charlotte's Rachel Lundberg.

"More than likely not," Megan said. "Honestly, this has been an eye-opener."

Learning from her mistakes, Megan wants other pet owners to take this into consideration before going out of town and leaving your fur babies behind.

"Double check and triple check your boarders," Megan advised. "Make sure they are licensed, insured and that it's an actual facility, not some person running a business outside of their home."

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC