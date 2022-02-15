x
Several dogs die after house fire in Charlotte, 2 dogs rescued

Firefighters were able to revive two of the dogs, getting them air outside of a townhome.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire crews say several dogs died because of smoke conditions at a Charlotte townhome Tuesday afternoon, but two dogs were able to be saved.

Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of crews tending to the pair of dogs outside of the house along Glenwater Drive in the University City area. According to the department, 30 firefighters were able to contain the flames within 10 minutes without injuries. Medic was on scene to give the dogs air to alleviate the issues they face with smoke inhalation.

Both dogs that were saved were turned over to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Control Division. Charlotte Fire did not share details about what may have caused the fire or exactly how many dogs died.

