‘Dollar Days’ begin April 1 at Grandfather Mountain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain will open its gates to High Country residents, employees and their guests for only $3 each April 1-23, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring.
The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes counties, along with their guests traveling in the same vehicle, to visit at the discounted rate. Students attending a local college or university are also eligible for the discount.
Due to COVID-19, however, Dollar Days guests must book their visit online at Grandfather Mountain. To take advantage of the reduced rate, guests must choose the Dollar Days admission rate when reserving their visit.
“We’re excited to bring Dollar Days back for 2021,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “And this is always an incredible time of year, as the mountain springs to life with warm weather, friendly faces and new activities.”