Breaking down domestic violence numbers in North Carolina

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Advocates across the country are continuing to bring awareness about domestic violence.

October is recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and with September coming to a close, WCNC Charlotte is taking a lot at how domestic violence impacts people in North Carolina.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 35% of women and at least 30% of men in the state experienced intimate partner physical or sexual violence in 2019. That also included incidents of stalking.

Domestic violence incidents have also been on the rise across the state line in the Memphis, Tenn., area according to the Family Safety Center during the pandemic.

A University of California Davis study suggests extra stress in the COVID-19 pandemic caused by income loss has worsened intimate partner violence.

“I ended up calling 911,” said Dr. Penny Mickey, a previous violence victim. “I followed up with that and went to court. But what I didn’t know as a victim was that the court system and the 911 system they don’t share records.”

You can read more about Dr. Mickey's encounter with domestic violence by clicking the link below.

Resources are available for people encountering these types of situations in the Charlotte area. You can find out how to reach those resources below.

Charlotte Hope Line: (980) 771-4673

Battered Women's Justice Project: 1-800-903-0111

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

If you feel you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts