Dominion Energy says relief in sight for high gas bills

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Some Cornelius residents told WCNC Charlotte they were fed up with the gas bills through Dominion Energy. The company told WCNC Charlotte there's some relief in sight.

The last time you heard from Karen Capone, she was trying to make sense of her gas bill. She said it was $100 dollars more expensive and has no explanation why. She said the usage for the month didn't increase and she did use the gas to heat her home.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission told WCNC Charlotte that wholesale gas suppliers were charging companies like Dominion Energy more to purchase, thus, driving us customer prices.

After the story aired, Persida Montanez, Dominion Energy Spokesperson, reached out and provided updates as well as some good news that's coming to customers.

“In December, the Utilities Commission approved a cost of gas reduction," Montanez said. "That should decrease each monthly bill by $6. On Monday, there’s another opportunity for another reduction about 13 dollars on top of that to become effective on Feb. 1 bills.”

Dominion also said if you're struggling to pay, there are a slew of programs offered to help.

“We’ve doubled our contribution to Heat Care, any one of our customers can go to a salvation army office and ask about heat care," Montanez said. "In addition, to Heat Care there’s partnerships with programs around North Carolina.”

WCNC Charlotte spoke with Capone after we talked with Dominion Energy. We asked if she was going to look into any of the programs, but there were concerns.

“Most of these are income-based," Montanez said.

“Either you’re too poor to be poor or too rich to be poor," Capone said.

“We have a budget billing program, it helps their bills for someone who might not be going through a hardship," Montanez said.”