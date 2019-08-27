CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be hosting a rally in Fayetteville on September 9, the day before voters return to the polls for the North Carolina Congressional District 9 election. The event was announced Tuesday.

The rally will begin at 7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Regional Airport. General admission opens at 4 p.m.

“President Trump will be returning to the great state of North Carolina to celebrate his historic achievements on behalf of the American people and his long record of accomplishments in the state," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Trump tweeted on August 22 he would be visiting North Carolina.

"Looking forward to soon being in North Carolina to hold a big rally for wonderful Dan Bishop, who is running for Congress," Trump tweeted at the time.

Trump is expected to praise Senator Dan Bishop, who is running for North Carolina Congressional District 9 again Dan McCready. The election is the next day.

The district stretches from south Charlotte to parts of Fayetteville.

McCready appeared to have lost the first election last November to then GOP candidate Mark Harris but those results were thrown out after it was revealed there had been absentee voter fraud. When a new election was called, Harris dropped out and Bishop won the primary to take on McCready.

Donald Trump Jr. will be in Charlotte Wednesday for a fundraising event.

Also happening Wednesday in Charlotte, democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be at an event at Clinton College.

