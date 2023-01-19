x
Doodle Reef at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord opens Friday

The display, which is included in regular admission, will be at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord in Concord Mills throughout the year.

CONCORD, N.C. — SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord's new interactive Doodle Reef officially opens on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m., giving the public a chance to color a virtual fish and bring it to life in the "reef."

The new display opens to is aimed at letting guests of all ages get a hands-on experience, and teaching "the value of creativity and camouflage in our oceans" for all creatures.

“We are so excited to provide our guests with this opportunity to connect with sea creatures in this new way," curator Rebecca Thomas said in a news release. “The oceans and waterways are full of incredible colors and adaptations and we can’t wait to see how our guests imaginations build on that natural creativity and build their own aquatic creatures!”

Credit: SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord

