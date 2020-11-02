CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in the Belmont and Villa Heights neighborhoods of Charlotte have noticed an unusual kind of panhandling lately.

"People have gone knocking door-to-door and just accosting them whenever they answer," said Austin Backus, who lives in the area.

Backus says he's heard from several of his neighbors who have dealt with this issue in recent weeks.

"I hope nobody gets hurt, and I hope nobody gets in trouble," Backus said. "I can't say it's a good thing to have around. It's a weird thing to do."

It's not the first time the Charlotte area has seen this happen. Last year, families in Union County reported a similar issue.

RELATED: Panhandlers going door-to-door, officials warn

Neighbors near Parkwood Avenue and Davidson Street say these types of door-to-door visits happened several years ago and have recently picked up again in the past couple of weeks.

Jay Little recently bought a home in the area and has experienced unusual visits.

"They're like, 'Hey, can I come do some work for you? My house needs heating. So, can you give me a few dollars to do some work for you?" Little said.

Little said the visits don't trouble him, but he doesn't pay up.

"I don't really say 'yes' or 'no,'" Little said. "I just say, 'Come back later.'"

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have general advice for people dealing with this type of situation. Primarily, people should not be letting any strangers into their homes.

Property owners can also ask unwanted visitors to leave, and these visitors can be arrested or cited if they refuse.

Finally, any suspicious activity should be reported by calling 911.

For Your Safety Crime Prevention is the anticipation of a crime risk and the initiation of an action to reduce it. In order for a crime to occur the criminal must have the ability, desire, and opportunity to commit the crime.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

'The gig is up' | Erin Brockovich to investigate cancer clusters in Huntersville, Mooresville

'I was livid' | Woman shares video showing alleged animal abuse at doggy daycare

Meet Brenda Robinson: She was the Navy’s first African American female pilot to earn her wings

Community remembers Gaston County man who died in Thursday's storms