CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- When tax assessors come knocking at your door, how do you know if they're legit or suspicious?

“One of those things you just don't think fast enough,” Donna Wilcox told NBC Charlotte after having an assessor stop by her house.

She lives off Ardrey Kell Road.

“A nice and quiet neighborhood, but you never know,” she said.

With so many recent daytime break-ins, crime is proving it does not know a zip code. A quick search on CMPD's Crime Mapping site will show that.

Within two miles of Donna's home are dozens of suspicious person reports.

“I had seen on the NextDoor App, that a young man had gone to the door and a woman was suspicious,” Wilcox said. “It caught my eye so when a young man knocked on my door, fitting something of the same description.”

It left her questioning the legitimacy of this government employee.

Before you ever let somebody into your home or survey your property, ask for their ID, check the name and also check their business card. Plus you can call 311 and make sure that name is registered as an employee.

NBC Charlotte called Mecklenburg County and spoke with Christina Lantis, the Assistant Assessor over the Real Property Division about how homeowners can know it’s real and safe.

Lantis said Mecklenburg County updates their website every two weeks with the areas that will be going into field canvassing so you can know if your area is a part of that right now or not.

Plus, the staff will not ask to come into your home unless you have made a prior appointment and if that's the case, two assessors come out for staff and homeowners protection.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC