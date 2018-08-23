CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The State Department of Transportation will begin talks next month aimed at making some changes to the I-77 toll project contract.

DOT spokesperson Carly Olexik said the DOT would start talks with I-77 Mobility Partners, a subsidiary of CINTRA, the Spanish company that will manage the toll lanes.

In a statement, Olexik said, “While NCDOT works to implement these near-term solutions, we will also be working toward the overall goal of North Carolina operating the project.”

The “near-term” solutions include negotiating a cap on the tolls that will be charged and giving frequent users discounts on tolls.

Some local political leaders, like Republican State Senator Jeff Tarte from Cornelius, think the state is doing too little too late.

“Basically slow-playing it and doing nothing is what the plan is,” said Tarte.

Tarte remains critical of Transportation Secretary James Trogdon’s claim last week that it would not be feasible right now for the state to cancel the contract with Cintra.

Tarte proposes call for a team of political and transportation specialists to be formed to negotiate and notify Cintra that the contract was going to be canceled.

“But we are going to continue to finish construction while we ask them to come back and renegotiate that contract,” said Tarte.

Tarte also said he felt there was a need for more enforcement and inspection of the work that’s being done.

This after NBC Charlotte reported last week that some concrete barriers had to be replaced because they did not contain reinforcing rebar and were below state safety standards.

On Friday of last week, a subcontractor on the project was charged with DWI for driving the wrong way on the median in the very area where he was working.

Said Tarte, “One of the tasks we need to do right now, which will actually give us leverage in contract negotiations, is assign staff to patrol the entire construction zone and start inspecting the work.”

The State DOT is hoping to begin work next year to harden the shoulders of the highway to allow them to be used as additional lanes during peak hours.

