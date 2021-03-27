Two killed in head-on collision in Lincoln County, troopers say

The driver and passenger inside of an SUV both died at the scene.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol says two people died after a head-on collision Friday afternoon.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. along Campground Road near Pine Ridge Drive in Lincoln County. NCSHP reports a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling west on Campground Road, but crossed the center line and hit a 2002 GMC Yukon head-on.

The 28-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet, from Denver, N.C., was taken to a hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. However, the driver and passenger in the GMC both died on scene. The driver was a 73-year-old man, and the passenger a 74-year-old man, both from Charlotte.