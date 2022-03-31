'They feel physically safe': How an Iredell County facility helps victims of child abuse find justice

The Dove House Advocacy Center in Statesville provides a kid-friendly environment that helps victims of abuse tell their stories once while seeking justice.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Dove House is a place in Statesville, North Carolina, that helps young victims in the aftermath of sexual abuse with a kid-friendly environment that brings together police, prosecutors and social workers so children who have been victimized only have to tell their horrific stories once.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Dove House allows victims to get medical treatment and tell their stories without having to relive the trauma multiple times. Former President Ronald Reagan pushed to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1983, with the goal of raising awareness and working toward preventing child abuse.

Dove House opened in 2002 with leaders taking inspiration from former Alabama Congressman Robert "Bud" Cramer. The organization said it wanted to "coordinate the intervention and support the investigation" of reported child abuse and child sexual abuse cases in Iredell County." In 2005, Dove House expanded its operation to include Alexander County.

"The mission of Dove House is to serve these child victims of sexual abuse when they are going through the process to be interviewed and receive therapy," Beth McKeithan, executive director of Dove House, said.

Since its opening 20 years ago, Dove House has provided services to over 11,000 children and their non-offending family members.

McKeithan knows it's not an easy process and her staff pledges to be there as long as it takes to help victims. For many years, child abuse victims would have to tell their traumatizing stories numerous times, making them relive it, causing even more trauma.

"For so many reasons, when the kids walk through these doors, they feel physically safe," McKeithan said.

Dove House's kid-friendly atmosphere is less intimidating, allowing victims to open up. Dove House followed Cramer's vision by having a multidisciplinary team. With this approach, law enforcement, child protective services, medical and mental health workers unite to improve case outcomes.

We had a VERY special visitor at Dove House yesterday! WCNC’s very own, Larry Sprinkle! Tune in tonight to WCNC... Posted by Dove House Children's Advocacy Center on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Dove House is considered a hub for the multidisciplinary team. All of the community partners come together and are placed in separate rooms from the victim, while one highly trained interviewer sits with the child. That person is allowed to receive questions from the partners who are observing the interview. Victims also receive medical treatment at Dove House to ensure they aren't medically hurt. Evidence collected during the exam can be used if the victim has to go to court.

Their process has yielded results, too. The successful prosecution rate for child abuse has gone from less than 20% before Dove House to 88% since its opening.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Dove House's funding, with the facility falling nearly $300,000 behind. This year, they're having a $20 for 20 years campaign. They're asking all able households in Iredell and Alexander counties to donate $1 for every year of service, or $20, to help celebrate their 20th anniversary.

McKeithan said any funds raised will go to staff and services for the children. The hope is that with the financial gap closing, they are still able to provide these services for free.

Click here to learn more about Dove House and similar programs in other communities outside of Alexander and Iredell counties.