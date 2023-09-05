Downtown Pineville businesses hope apartment complex is approved to bring in more foot traffic

“We don’t have the bodies and residents to sustain the businesses in Pineville right now,” one local business owner said.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville town leaders are weighing in on plans for an apartment complex that would bring in over 200 units to the downtown area. The project is bringing some discussion over whether this is a good thing for the community.

If approved, the apartment complex would be within walking distance of restaurants, businesses and local shops in downtown Pineville.

Some people welcome the development and the extra foot traffic.

A small-town feel with a southern charm is what attracted Reza Elyasi to downtown Pineville where his business, Pineville Rug Gallery has been for the last 39 years.

“It has that southern accent to it which made me start my business here,” Elyasi said.

It's a town he said continues to see growth.

“Talking not even five... seven years ago, big change,” Elyasi said.

Kevin Devanney is the owner of The Garrison and Margaux’s Wine, Pizza & Market, located side-by-side right on Main Street.

“Since we opened the restaurant, the town has really flourished and grown,” Devanney said. “More people are coming into town, more business is coming to town, more townhome development and more business development.”

Well, more development could be coming to town.

Tuesday, Pineville town council is considering the approval of site plans for two of the three buildings for an apartment complex. The developer behind the project is Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development.

Pineville Town Manager Ryan Spitzer said one building’s site plan has been approved already. The entire project would bring in 237 units, located near College and Church streets.

It’s a project some local businesses are ready to embrace.

“Seeing commercial and residential development would help all of the businesses including myself,” Elyasi said.

“We don’t have the bodies and residents to sustain the businesses in Pineville right now,” Devanney said. “It is critical that these apartments come in and put feet on the streets in Pineville in order for all us business owners to grow and have people coming in and out of the doors.”

Devanney said this development would not only help stimulate the local economy, it would also add to the charm the town already has.

“Business owners, new residents, and younger people bring a new vibe to the town, and that is really what we need to take this town to the next generation,” he said.